VIDEO: Violent brawl breaks out between teens, adult in downtown Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a brawl that broke out between a man and a group of teens downtown last Friday (April 16).

That evening, Mounties were notified of an altercation that ensued after a teen allegedly approached a man and demanded money.

The alleged victim posted a video of the altercation to a local Facebook group on April 20. It shows several people punching and kicking a man, while some people try to diffuse the situation.

One person can also be heard saying, “He just maced him,” though it is unclear who they are referencing.

After the altercation, Mounties say the group of youths fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to the RCMP.

