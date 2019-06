Snow is expected on the Okanagan connector and thunderstorms across the Valley

Environment Canada says rain will stop later this morning. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

The forecast for the Okanagan Valley Calls for rain, thunderstorms and a chance of snow along the Okanagan connector.

For the Okanagan, expect temperature highs between 18 C and 25 C and a chance of thunderstorms.

For the Shuswap, expect grey skies and a chance of showers.

In the Similkameen, more rain is expected and temperatures in the low 20 C’s.

