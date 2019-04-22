VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Rain, clouds and sun are in the forecast for the region

Sutherland Bay Park in Kelowna, photo taken by: Laryn Gilmour/Blackpress

Rain and clouds are in the forecast over the next couple days across the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, temperatures are expected to be fairly warm with highs reaching 18 C.

In the Shuswap, Expect temperatures a little cooler between 14 C to 16 C.

In the Similkameen, the rainy weather is expected to continue with sun expected to shine come Wednesday.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun makes way for rain clouds

Here is your full weekday weather update:

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.