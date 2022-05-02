BC Wildfire Service personnel continue to work on the Horseshoe Bay wildfire near Anglemont, which grew Sunday, May 1, from 15.7 to 18.5 hectares. (Allen Douglas/Twitter)

VIDEO: Wildfire near Anglemont grows to 18.5 hectares over weekend

BC Wildfire Service plans to add personnel to firefighting effort

BC Wildfire Service firefighters continue to work on the Horseshoe Bay wildfire which grew by a few hectares over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, May 2, the wildfire service had 20 personnel working on the North Shuswap fire, located north of Horseshoe Bay between Anglemont and St. Ives. The Anglemont Fire Department was supporting the effort.

A BC Wildfire Service helicopter was being used to transport gear and drop water on the fire, which grew Sunday from 15.7 to 18.5 hectares. A spokesperson with the wildfire service said the growth occurred at the top of the fire, and retardant was used there in response.

Despite its spread, the majority of the fire continued to fall under the Rank 1 classification (smouldering ground fire – white smoke, slow to spread and no open flame), with some spots at Rank 2 (low vigour surface fire – visible flame, slow to spread).

The BC Wildfire Service planned to add more personnel to the firefighting effort Monday.

Suspected to be person caused, the Horseshoe Bay wildfire was first reported on April 28.

