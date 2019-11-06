Village of Chase seeks to clear up utility bill confusion

Change of billing schedule prompts uncertainty among residents

The Village of Chase has issued an explanation for a utility bill issued in October which had some residents scratching their heads.

Residents contacted both the village and the Shuswap Market News hoping to have questions answered as to why their most recent bill was only for the months of August and September and why the total bill was close to what they expected the three-month total to be.

According to village chief administrative officer Joni Heinrich, Chase is adjusting its billing schedule to coincide with their fiscal year, which led to a bill charging for only two months being delivered to people’s doors. Heinrich said the utility bills are made up of annual charges for services such as garbage collection and charges based on use for water and sewer.

While utility bills in 2018 were sent in January, May, August and November, in 2019 they went out in October instead of November and with only two months on them.

Heinrich said the adjusted billing schedule led to only two months of consumption-based charges being billed but the bill still contained a full quarter of the annual bill for services like garbage collection.

Residents won’t be getting another bill until January 2020.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
