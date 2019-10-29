VIP seating to be won for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event

Tickets sold out but floor-side table will go up for bid, funds raised go to Shuswap Hospice

City Dance co-owners Heather Stranks and Jens Goerner demonstrate a roll-out for Rust Valley Restorers stars Avery Shoaf and Mike Hall, who will be competing in this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Rihards Sinicins photo)

Dance lessons continue for contestants of this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

With the dress rehearsal set for Nov. 1, the pressure is building and dance steps are being perfected.

This year’s line-up includes, in the Couples Division: Alan and Janice Journeau, Jay and Lennie Thurgood, Josh and Joanna Bickle, Riley Boudreau and Sarah Froud, and Wade and Jeanie Fisher.

In the Pro-Am Division the competitors, each paired with a professional from City Dance, include: Avery Shoaf, Bonnie Van de Vosse, Martina Bopp, Mike Hall, Patrick Riley and Peggy Maerz.

Tickets went on sale for the event in September and sold out almost immediately. There has been increased interest in this year’s show since it was revealed the stars of the hit television show Rust Valley Restorers, Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf, will be taking part.

Mike and Avery are pleased to be supporting the Shuswap Hospice Society while strutting their stuff on the dance floor.

Competition is building online as votes continue to come in for your favourite dancers through the competition’s website, shuswapstars.ca, where you can make a five-dollar “star” vote for your favourite couple or individual.

Online votes are already being tracked through the website, and these votes will be added to further star votes which can be purchased on the night to determine the competition’s overall winners in each category. All profits from this year’s event are going to the Shuswap Hospice Society.

While tickets have sold out, organizers have revealed there is still one VIP table available, located in a prime position right on the edge of the dance floor. This is one of the best tables in the house. Bidding for this VIP table will commence at noon on Nov. 1, and bids can be placed through the Dancing with the Shuswap Stars Facebook page, up until 7 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 3, when the table will be sold to the highest bidder. The VIP table includes a reserved table of 10, four bottles of local Larch Hills wine and its winners will be first to be served all the delicious appetizers, snacks and dessert. All proceeds go to the Shuswap Hospice Society and tax receipts for the VIP table purchase are available.

The night of the big event is Friday, Nov. 22 at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

For further information, go to the shuswapstars.ca or visit their Facebook page, Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

Submitted by Chris Moore, Dancing with the Shuswap Stars

