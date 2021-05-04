Vernon Jubilee Hospital registered nurse Amy Novakowski stands beside a Panda Warmer in the hospital’s women and children’s health services unit. <ins>The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and Vernon’s Pure Country radio station will try to raise money to replace the aging panda warmers in the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon slated for Thursday, May 27.</ins> (VJHF photo)

Virtual Okanagan radiothon returns to airwaves

18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Vernon’s Pure Country FM to run for 12 hours Thursday, May 27, raising funds for VJH equipment

It’s one of the biggest days of the year for a Vernon radio station and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

For 18 years the Have a Heart Radiothon has supported the Women’s and Children’s Health Services Unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. This year’s 12-hour day of raising funds to support the purchase of priority equipment for newborn babies and their moms will once again be held virtually on Thursday, May 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pure Country 105.7 radio personalities Turner Gentry and Jess Mattia will be on-air throughout the day speaking to community members and medical staff about the impact every dollar donated to this campaign makes.

“We’re especially proud of the contributions our local radio station has made over the past 18 years and today we’re excited to join with the VJH Foundation and this caring community to again support our hospital,” said station general manager Ken Kilcullen.

Interim manager of clinical operations Kristen Megyesi said in some way, every mom and baby in the care of women’s and children’s health services at VJH will use the pieces of equipment they’re fundraising to replace this year.

“Our Panda Warmers, which are designed to support the health of a baby after delivery, are approximately 15 years old and need to be replaced,” she said.

”Two additional items also in need of upgrades are the Fetal Heart Monitors and Wireless Patient Modules. These pieces enable staff to continually evaluate the fetal heart rate pattern during labour and to monitor a mother’s heart rate and contractions.”

Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty is grateful to Pure Country for continuing to be creative and to help the foundation raise funds for a vital department of the hospital.

“Despite the pandemic, babies are being born, equipment needs to be replaced, and new technologies are giving VJH staff opportunities to provide even better care to newborns and mothers in our community,” said McBrearty. “With the help of our supporters and challengers we know that our amazing community will once again pull together and support this wonderful event.”

