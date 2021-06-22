A new air cleaning technology will be installed at Unisus School in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A new air cleaning technology will be installed at Unisus School in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Virus cleaning pilot set for Unisus School in Summerland

Summerland-based lighting company to install technology at private school

A Summerland-based lighting company will install the first to market virus-busting light system at Unisus School in Summerland.

CNJ Lighting Solutions is partnering with Canadian manufacturer NexNord Inc. of Brantford Ontario, to install the Titan, the only UVC LED product on the market that is powerful and robust enough to clean 2,000 cubic feet per minute (57 cubic metres per minute) of air when installed into an HVAC system.

READ ALSO: Summerland students create virtual international cookbook

READ ALSO: Business is booming for HVAC companies as commercial buildings see pandemic upgrades

Officials with CNJ say air pathogens are challenges for schools even without the COVID-19 pandemic. The installation will fill a critical link in terms of providing a clean and safe learning environment.

“Unisus School will be a showcase for the air cleaning power of the Titan, ensuring harmful pathogens such as COVID-19, are captured from the room and inactivated prior to spreading through a building, protecting the health of students and staff,” said Nancy Wilson, director of operations for CNJ.

“Ultimately CNJ Lighting plans to install this system in hospitals, nursing homes, sports arenas, retail environments, and residential settings. The Titan efficiently and effectively cleans the air in all buildings using a forced air handling system.”

“NexNord is proud to partner with CNJ Lighting Solutions and Unisus School in showcasing the Titan product,” said Dave Bowen, director of sales for NexNord. “We believe the Titan will give all of us the confidence to once again enter our schools, businesses, arenas and homes, that are free of harmful pathogens.”

The lights are installed into a building’s air ducts and, as the air flows past the lights, this powerful 70-watt UVC lamp, performing at 280 nanometers, deactivates the DNA of the organism rendering it harmless. It also prevents the biofilm buildup on HVAC coils.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air qualitySchools

Previous story
Kelowna marks National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with walk to remember Kamloops 215
Next story
Kelowna residents concerned about ongoing alleged underage beach parties

Just Posted

Kelowna artist Bobby Vandenhoorn recently completed mural of late Canadian rock icon and activist Gord Downie now adorns Brenda Dalzell’s Sicamous business, the Bruhn Crossing Urban Market. (Contributed)
Canadian rock legend, activist Gord Downie inspires Sicamous mural

Business owner hopes artwork will help foster ongoing conversations around reconciliation

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

“Too much health can be harmful to your health.”

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Cheetahs can’t roar

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

McGuire Lake will be on the route of a new Active Loop created around Salmon Arm’s downtown. (File photo)
You’re invited to try a new Active Loop around Salmon Arm’s downtown

Loop created by Downtown Salmon Arm covers about 4.5 kilometres and takes about an hour

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to three incidents involving women concerned for their own safety between June 13 and 17, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to concerns about women being watched, followed

In one of three incidents a woman was invited into a vehicle but declined

Teenagers make their way to Truswell Road after a party is broken up by police at the end of Mission Creek (Lorraine Besner/Contributed).
Kelowna residents concerned about ongoing alleged underage beach parties

Public urination, property damage, drinking and drug usage have become weekly concerns

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pilots say no reason to continue quarantines for vaccinated international travellers

Prime minister says Canada still trying to limit number of incoming tourists

Six United Way chapters around the province are merging into United Way B.C. (News Bulletin file photo)
6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.

Money raised in communities will stay in those communities, agency says

Val Litwin is the latest candidate to declare his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership. (Litwin campaign video)
Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

Val Litwin a former B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO

A new air cleaning technology will be installed at Unisus School in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Virus cleaning pilot set for Unisus School in Summerland

Summerland-based lighting company to install technology at private school

A West Kelowna man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision early on Tuesday morning. (Black Press file photo)
Single vehicle collision seriously injures West Kelowna man

The man was driving a pickup truck that went off the road and caught on fire

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)
2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Lincoln Mckoen. (YouTube)
Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Lincoln Mckoen was elected as a bishop of the Territory of the People region last year

Most Read