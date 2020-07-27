(File)

Virus exposure on Kelowna International Airport flight

The BC CDC has announced another Kelowna flight with a virus exposure

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added another Kelowna flight to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Monday, July 27, the CDC advised passengers who were on WestJet flight 3312 from Kelowna to Edmonton on July 13 that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

However, the alert was sent exactly 14 days following the flight.

Four other flights also made the list, including four flights to Vancouver. Those flights came from Montreal, San Fransisco, Montreal and Mexico City.

You can view all flights currently flagged by the CDC here.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP in relation to weekend death

Coronavirus

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP in relation to weekend death

