(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Voices of youth led protest to protect old growth forests ring out downtown Kelowna

People gathered at City Hall for the global climate strike on March 3

As people commuted home from downtown Kelowna to start the weekend, chants of “save our trees,” could be heard from city hall all the way to Bernard Avenue.

On Friday, (March 3) a group of approximately 50 people from Fridays for Future Kelowna gathered in front of city hall for the global strike and to protest old growth logging and to advocate for a greener future.

Fridays for the Future is an international environmental activism youth-led initiative started by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Carly May, a member of the Kelowna chapter, said that the group’s mission is to raise awareness of the old growth deforestation that has been happening around B.C.

The definition of an old growth forest varies by region. In the B.C. Interior region, such as Kelowna, a tree is considered old when it is about 140 years, but on the west coast a tree is considered ancient when it reaches 250 years old, said May.

She said that recently, blockades, preventing the deforestation of an old growth forest called Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island, were removed. She said that Fridays for Future Kelowna is joining the movement that started on the island to hold B.C. Premier David Eby accountable for his promise to protect old growth forests.

Fridays for Future in Kelowna holds bi-weekly open meetings on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Okanagan Public Library.

“We’ve got our hands in lots of different pots,” said May. The group is always looking for new members and perspectives.

To stay up to date and join in on local activism, follow them on Instagram at @fridaysforfuture.kelowna, and on Facebook at Fridays for Future Kelowna.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaGreen Livingprotest

Previous story
Coquihalla remains closed overnight

Just Posted

The proposed location for the RCMSAR Station 106 Shuswap’s new boathouse, which is currently being built. Sicamous council await a Qualified Environmental Professional’s approval before deciding if the boathouse will be placed here. (District of Sicamous image)
New Shuswap search and rescue boathouse location plans remain unmoored

Polson Residential Care
Seniors’ homes hit with illnesses in Okanagan

The Sicamous fire department responded to 89 calls in 2022, including 18 false alarms from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 1, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Structure fire, rescue and false alarms keep Sicamous firefighters busy

The Vancouver Canucks are trading Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fourth round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The announcement was made March 3, 2023 – eight months in to Lazar’s three-year deal with the Canucks. (Vancouver Canucks photo)
Vancouver Canucks trade Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to New Jersey