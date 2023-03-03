Voices of youth led protest to protect old growth forests ring out downtown Kelowna

As people commuted home from downtown Kelowna to start the weekend, chants of “save our trees,” could be heard from city hall all the way to Bernard Avenue.

On Friday, (March 3) a group of approximately 50 people from Fridays for Future Kelowna gathered in front of city hall for the global strike and to protest old growth logging and to advocate for a greener future.

Fridays for the Future is an international environmental activism youth-led initiative started by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Carly May, a member of the Kelowna chapter, said that the group’s mission is to raise awareness of the old growth deforestation that has been happening around B.C.

The definition of an old growth forest varies by region. In the B.C. Interior region, such as Kelowna, a tree is considered old when it is about 140 years, but on the west coast a tree is considered ancient when it reaches 250 years old, said May.

She said that recently, blockades, preventing the deforestation of an old growth forest called Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island, were removed. She said that Fridays for Future Kelowna is joining the movement that started on the island to hold B.C. Premier David Eby accountable for his promise to protect old growth forests.

Fridays for Future in Kelowna holds bi-weekly open meetings on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Okanagan Public Library.

“We’ve got our hands in lots of different pots,” said May. The group is always looking for new members and perspectives.

To stay up to date and join in on local activism, follow them on Instagram at @fridaysforfuture.kelowna, and on Facebook at Fridays for Future Kelowna.

