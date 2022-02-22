#MMIWG protesters demonstrated at the Vernon courthouse April 8, 2021, ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s police assault charge going before a judge. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Voir dire begins in Sagmoen North Okanagan saga

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is charged with assaulting a peace officer; voir dire determines admissibility of evidence for trial

The voir dire to determine admissibility of evidence in the latest criminal matter against Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is slated to start in provincial court in Vernon today, Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Sagmoen, born in 1980, is charged with assaulting a peace officer in Spallumcheen in late October 2020.

The North Okanagan man, who has been charged in the past with crimes against sex trade workers in the vicinity of his parents’ Salmon River Road property, is alleged to have assaulted the officer near the Spallumcheen farm on Oct. 29, 2020.

A voir dire is held to determine if evidence is admissible for trial and if there is enough evidence to forward with trial proceedings.

The voir dire is scheduled for three days.

Sagmoen is slated to go to trial on the matter over four days next month, starting March 1.

READ MORE: Voir dire scheduled in Curtis Sagmoen cop assault case

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen’s assault appeal dismissed by judge

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
