Volunteers needed for Penticton’s Granfondo, Ironman events

Two large athletic events planned for this fall in Penticton are looking for volunteers.
Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan and Subaru Ironman Canada are set to hit Penticton streets in consecutive weeks this September. The Granfondo, a race set to support upwards of 2,000 cyclists, is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the Ironman triathlon takes place Sept. 26.
The global competitions will both have at Pedal Penticton on August 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the hopes of recruiting some of the volunteers they need to run their events.
The Granfondo needs 400 volunteers and Ironman needs more than 2,000.
“Some of my fondest memories involve seeing our community come together to host these important events. Our volunteers have the skills and experience to make these events successful,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.
“I encourage the army of volunteers to dust off their t-shirts, come down to Pedal Penticton and sign-up to support these events and Penticton’s economic recovery.”
More information about these events and volunteer sign-up forms can be found at www.granfondoaxelmerckx.com and www.ironman.com/im-canada .
