Volunteers needed to help White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees at Vernon reception centre

City of Vernon to expedite application and training processes

Volunteers are needed at the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre in Vernon and the city is ready to expedite the processes to fill the positions.

The City of Vernon said Aug. 4 that it’s seeking additional volunteers to help welcome and register residents evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire and help connect them with basic needs such as shelter, food and essential items.

Application and training processes will be expedited over the next several days, the City of Vernon said, given the immediate need.

Data entry, registration of evacuees, preparation of service referrals and program support are examples of work volunteers would do.

Those with specific skillsets should indicate so on the application form which can be submitted at vernon.ca/ess.

Applications will be thoroughly reviewed and vetted and training will be provided.

The Reception Centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue).

All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

