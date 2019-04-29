Volunteers prepare for spring cleaning in Sicamous

The District of Sicamous is looking for help with some spring cleaning.

The call has gone out for volunteers to help with the annual community cleanup which will be held on May 4. Those who want to pitch in tidying up the town are asked to sign up at the district office before the clean-up.

The clean-up starts at 8 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Sicamous curling club where they will be assigned a route and given supplies including ‘Pick me Up in Sicamous-2019’ t-shirts.

The Sicamous legion is providing a lunch for volunteers.

The event won’t be all work and no play, after the cleanup is over a dinner and dance will be held at the Legion starting at 6 p.m.. Live music will be performed by the Rhythm Ryders. Volunteers who arrive sporting their t-shirts from the clean-up will be served dinner free of charge.

Although it is an event focused on recognizing the volunteers helping to make Sicamous look it’s best for the Summer, the dinner and dance are open to everybody with admission by donation benefiting Sicamous’ communities in bloom efforts.

“Even if they can’t do the clean-up that day this really is a community celebration,” said Communities in Bloom chair Deb Heap.

She said Communities in Bloom is sponsoring the dinner and dance.

Heap said the dinner after the community clean up will serve the same role as the volunteer appreciation barbecue which was held in August last year.

“We really wanted to try to get it a little more focused on appreciating the volunteers at the time they’re volunteering and ramp up the interest in the community clean-up as well.”

In the days following the community clean-up the District of Sicamous will be providing an opportunity for residents to clean up their own properties with a curbside collection of yard waste and metal materials. On Monday, May 6 scrap metal appliances such as hot water tanks, stoves, fridges and freezers will be picked up curbside if they are placed at the end of residents’ driveways. The following day yard waste such as grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs cut to length and wrapped in bundles will be accepted. Items will be accepted from 7 a.m. to noon both days.

Household garbage will not be accepted. Prohibited items include auto bodies or parts, toxic material such as paint cans and solvents and batteries.