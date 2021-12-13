Volunteers strive to bring Christmas to every Princeton home

Crisis Assistance says the need this year is greater than ever

Princeton Crisis Assistance is hard at work, helping to make sure local families have a bright Christmas.

“Applications have been coming in waves,” said Jenny Pateman, chair of the Christmas hamper campaign and Crisis Assistance president.

“The need is always great but this year it’s a different need. Many people have lost their entire homes.

“Their thoughts are with rebuilding and repairing.

“We want them to know we’re here to help ease some of that other stress for them.”

As of last week there were more than 90 application for hampers. The application deadline is Dec. 15.

“Fundraising has gone well so far. We’ve made some new connections for supports and donations have been great,” said Pateman.

Donation boxes are located at IDA Pharmacy, CIBC and Shoppers Drug Mart. The annual Emergency Services food drive will be held Wednesday Dec. 15.

Items that are particularly needed include brand new in box gifts for teenagers. “Cash donations are always appreciated to help cover extra costs,” she added.

Hamper deliveries will take place between Dec. 20 and 21.

