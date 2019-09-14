The Larch Hills Nordic Society is competing in a vote-based fundraiser for $250,000. (Photo submitted)

Vote online to help light up the Larch Hills

Larch Hills Nordic Society competing for Kraft Heinz Project Play funding

The Larch Hills Nordic Society is seeking community support to win a large chunk of fundraising money that will improve the hill’s slopes.

The project at hand is the lighting of more than six kilometers of ski trail at Larch Hills, an idea that has been in the works since 2015. Estimated to cost approximately $500,000, the LHNS is hoping to overcome a large chunk of the cost by competing in the Kraft Heinz Project Play, a fundraising competition where the winner is decided by the highest number of points obtained by a given project.

Points are earned through submissions made to the cause and more are generated when shared on social media. So far, there are more than 1,500 submissions on the Larch Hills Nordic Society Trail Lighting Project community rally page, each a testimonial to the club.

The winner of the Kraft Heinz Project Play will receive $250,000 for a community project, and the next three projects will each receive $25,000.

“A big focus is on improving our accessibility to both members and visitors during non-daylight hours,” said Duncan Moore, past president of the Larch Hills Nordic Society. “There’s many people working and school-aged who ski during the day so this would provide another four or five hours after sunset.”

According to Moore, the fact that Larch Hills does not have lit trails is an anomaly.

“We’re about the only large club in the province that doesn’t have lit trails,” Moore said. “It’s kind of the one thing that’s missing in what we offer to our members and visitors is the opportunity to ski in the evening.”

To make a submission you can go to the society’s rally page and write up your own testimonial.

