‘Wait until tomorrow’: RCMP investigate possible threat to Princeton high school

RCMP investigated a possible threat to children and staff at Princeton Secondary School Wednesday night.

Police immediately visited the homes of several students and deemed there was no reason for concern, according to School District 58 vice superintendent Jameel Aziz.

School opened as usual Thursday morning, although Aziz was present to talk to students and consult again with investigators.

According to Aziz a student posted to an online forum a statement to the effect of “wait until tomorrow.”

That was brought to the attention of the school’s vice-principal, who forwarded the issue to district administrators.

Princeton RCMP detachment commander Robert Hughes was not immediately available to comment.

Aziz said police “were very positive in their assurance that there was nothing to it.”

The student did not attend school Thursday, although Aziz could not comment on when he would return to class.

A letter was sent home Wednesday with all students in hopes of dispelling “a lot of misinformation” that is being repeated on social media, Aziz said.

The letter reads:

“Late yesterday evening on September 11th, School District No. 58 (Nicola-Similkameen) staff received information about a disconcerting online statement made by a student.

That statement immediately had us move into our safety protocols and the RCMP were informed and responded to the source of the comment. Their report to us was that there was no potential threat or harm to the school.We would like to assure you that there has been no indication of a direct threat to students; however, we do take any incident regarding the safety of students and staff seriously and follow up accordingly.

The School District has safety protocols in place including a Community Violence Threat Risk Assessment (VTRA) process. School District No. 58 Safe School protocols are in place and the response and follow up is moving through the stages prescribed by Safe Schools BC and with the advice of the RCMP.School District 58 (Nicola-Similkameen) promotes a safe school environment for learners and staff and will continue to do so.

In order to support these efforts, we ask that you talk to your children about their experiences at school and bring forward any questions or concerns that you may have at any time.The school was opened this morning and will remain open for your children. We know that these events are disconcerting to students/staff and community and would encourage students to seek out teachers or counselling support if they feel they desire or need it.If you have any questions or concerns, feel free contact the District at 250-378-5161.”

