The 2023 BC Children’s lottery prize homes are located in Kelowna and Vernon. (BC Children’s Lottery)

The 2023 BC Children’s lottery prize homes are located in Kelowna and Vernon. (BC Children’s Lottery)

Want a chance for a new house? BC Children’s lottery prize homes in Kelowna and Vernon

Both houses come with many additional prizes

Do you want the chance to win a new house in Kelowna or Vernon?

The 2023 BC Children’s Lottery Foundation prize homes have been announced and they are two Okanagan properties.

Kelowna’s house is located in Sunset Ranch on Lot 57 at Trickle Creek Ranch. It features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and is 2,225 square feet. Also included in the package is:

  • $50,000 in furnishings;
  • 2023 BMW IX Xdrive50 Electric;
  • 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Edition;
  • 2022 Renegade Vienna 25FWC Motorhome;
  • gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-on-Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and $10,000 ESSO gift card or $7,500 cash);
  • additional $1 million.

The entire package is worth more than $2.6 million.

Vernon’s prize pack is valued at more than $2.5 million and features a house in The Ledge at The Rise, located at #9-7735 Okanagan Hills Boulevard. The house is 2,436 sq. ft. and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. If you have the winning ticket, you’ll also collect:

  • Gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-on-Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and $10,000 ESSO gift card or $7,500 cash);
  • $50,000 in furnishings;
  • 2023 Tesla Model X Long Range;
  • a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Edition;
  • a 2023 Crownline 200SS Motorboat;
  • $45,000 in travel from Travel Best Bets
  • an additional $1 million.

More information on prizes can be found at bcchildren.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna Pride Society calls out ‘deeply concerning trend’ of 2SLGBTQIA+ hate

READ MORE: Dog struck by car in Kelowna reunited with owners

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Family HomesKelownaLotteryVernon

Previous story
Premiers are united in push for more health funding from Ottawa: Ford
Next story
Vernon fentanyl dealer caught with prohibited handgun sentenced to 6 years

Just Posted

Madison DeWitt winds up for a pitch at a Sicamous softball game. Ladies’ tournaments will return in spring 2023 and a mixed tournament is planned for July to kick off the hopeful return of the Moose Mouse Days festival. (File photo)
Sicamous softball tourneys in spring will lead up to hopeful return of Moose Mouse Days

The city’s Traffic Safety Committee looked at several roads and intersections in Salmon Arm that were the subject of concerns in 2022 and made decisions on whether action should be taken. (File photo)
Speeding biggest concern for Salmon Arm residents wanting road improvements

Signs cautioned users of Canoe Beach on Saturday, July 3, 2022, to take care in the beach area because of high water. The lower sign noted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health are monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm Wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Shuswap governments urge Interior Health to take lead on algal blooms

(Black Press media file photo)
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall