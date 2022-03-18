Wanted man arrested with fentanyl, meth, cocaine, weapons in Vernon

Alert RCMP officer recognized the individual and discovered large quantity of street drugs

Weapons and a substantial quantity of drugs were seized by police as a result of proactive enforcement efforts in Vernon.

A downtown enforcement officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit was conducting pro-active patrols in the 2500-block of 37th Street Wednesday, March 9, at about 1:45 p.m., when he located a man known to have an arrest warrant.

A search of the man following the arrest led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in bulk and packaged for street sale. Several weapons were found in possession of the man who is currently bound by court-imposed conditions to not possess weapons.

Once completed, details of investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service Canada for a full charge assessment.

Police are continuing to investigate.

