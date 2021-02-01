Village Mall Walk-in-clinic employees, front row, and health-care workers attend a vigil for Dr. Walter Reynolds who was killed at a walk-in clinic earlier this week, in Red Deer, Alta., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Village Mall Walk-in-clinic employees, front row, and health-care workers attend a vigil for Dr. Walter Reynolds who was killed at a walk-in clinic earlier this week, in Red Deer, Alta., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Wants to be own lawyer: Trial date to be set for suspect in slaying of Alberta doctor

Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying last summer of Dr. Walter Reynolds

A trial date is expected to be set today for a man who wants to act as his own lawyer when he is tried in the killing of a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta.

Deng Mabiour, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying last summer of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Mabiour has said he intends to act as his own lawyer. At his last court appearance in December, despite a judge warning him about the seriousness of the offence, Mabiour insisted he did not want legal representation at his trial.

“A lawyer cannot do anything about my case. No lawyer is good for me in Canada. I’m a Black man,” Mabiour told the judge.

“There is no lawyer good for me to defend me.”

Mabiour has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, as well as to charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

A University of Calgary law professor says she’s not aware of any other case this serious in which an accused has acted as his or her own lawyer, but it may have happened.

“It’s that person’s right to have (a lawyer) or not,” Lisa Silver said in an interview. “Some people are difficult or some people just don’t want one. It can happen.”

Silver expects the judge in Mabiour’s case will make every effort to ensure that he receives a fair trial. That may mean appointing an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, to help out in some instances, she said.

“Sometimes they will do that particularly when expert evidence is called … or sometimes for legal arguments that an unrepresented person wouldn’t be able to make on their own,” Silver said.

Mabiour was found fit to stand trial following a psychiatric exam ordered by the court after a number of bizarre exchanges with the judge.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

AlbertaCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Questions remain over Canada’s vaccination drive amid delays and fresh applications
Next story
NDP raises $2.5 million in latest quarter, slaying 2019 campaign debt

Just Posted

City of Salmon Arm council allocated funding in the 2021 budget for construction and maintenance along the foreshore trail. (File photo)
Column: Challenging year not without its bright spots in Salmon Arm

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Councillor Debbie Cannon

Former Abbotsford Falcons player Wesley Olfert is battling cancer for a third time in his young life. (Submitted)
Abbotsford football community rallies around former player battling cancer for third time

GoFundMe launched for former Abbotsford Senior student and Falcons player Wesley Olfert

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40. He turned himself in on Jan. 30. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
Shuswap man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in after second warrant issued

Kamloops RCMP report that Terrance Allan Jones from Sicamous came to detachment Jan. 30

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

Eric Kutschker installs the first wall of the Piqw exhibition on January 22, 2020. (Kate Fagervik photo)
Small works of Shuswap artists featured in new exhibition

Piqw, at Salmon Arm Art Gallery, features artworks measuring six inches or less

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Some players and their fans wear their ties during this game of shinny! This image is from the Belli-Bivar collection but no players are identified. Who took the photo? Where? When? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: stick, skates, neckties

Salmon Arm Museum asks public for further details about photo

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Lake Country Mountie accused of assault responds to civil lawsuit

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a man’s hand during a traffic stop; RCMP refute man’s claims

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Most Read