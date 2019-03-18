Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Spring weather is on the way. Have you seen any eager flowers yet? (Ronn Beams photo)

Get ready Kelowna, spring is finally here.

It looks like the sunshine is here to stay, temperatures will be a little higher than normal, said Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada

“We are going to be flirting with the mid-teens, Tuesday we will see a high of 15 degrees,” said Sekhon. “We are not expecting any cold spells for the Okanagan coming up, temperatures will remain above or around normal for the latter part of March and early April… the coldest part is over.”

In fact March 19 it will be the first time since 1930 that Kelowna has reached 15 C. It is the only record that Sekhon predicts will be broken this spring.

According to Environment Canada Monday temperatures will reach a high of 13 C, then through the week the sunshine will keep the city warm and at temperatures hovering around 12 C before the clouds roll in on Saturday and Sunday.

