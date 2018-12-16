Warm weather ahead for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada says no snow at lower altitudes until Wednesday night

The holidays may be just around the corner, but it looks like Mother Nature didn’t get the memo.

Warm weather is on hand for the rest of the week across the Okanagan-Shuswap region. The balmy and snow-free conditions are anticipated to last until Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada, when the chance of rain showers or flurries sweeps across the land.

Despite the warmer temperatures, Penticton is expected to see periods of rain with a high of 6 C daily and a low of 4 C at night – save Tuesday’s 1 C – until Wednesday afternoon brings the sun and a high of 5 C.

Kelowna and Vernon will see similar conditions except for a respite from the rain Monday afternoon and a high of 4 C.

All three Okanagan cities can expect Wednesday night’s flurries to give way to further rainy and sunny conditions.

However, Salmon Arm, which is in a similar position to its Okanagan cousins leading up to Wednesday night, will see snow or rain Thursday.

Snow is expected at higher elevations across the Okanagan Sunday night. That snow threshold is 1,300 metres save for Penticton, which calls for snow at 1,200 metres.

