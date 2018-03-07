There is still plenty of snow on the ground in the Shuswap but temperatures are warming rapidly.

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

Temperatures in the area may come close to records but are not forecasted to exceed them.

Trevor Smith a meteorologist at Environment Canada said the warmer weather is on its way with highs forecasted at approximately 10 degrees over the weekend before climbing to 14 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. He said temperatures in the low double digits will be typical across the Okanagan-Shuswap. He said even the temperatures in the low teens are unlikely to break records as the record high for March 12 is 16.7 degrees and the record for the following day is 19.8 degrees. A high of 20.6 degrees was the warmest temperature ever recorded in March in Salmon Arm.

He added on March 6 Salmon Arm had the most snow on the ground for that date since records were kept.

According to the provincial river forecast centre’s bi-weekly weather station commentary issued on March 1, the overall snowpack continued to increase through the month of February. It says snowpacks are near average or slightly above average across the province, ranging from 90 to 120 per cent of normal.

Previous story
B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul
Next story
Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Just Posted

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

BC Hockey overseeing ‘N-Word’ investigation

Provincial organization looking into alleged use of racial slur.

Doctors wanted in the Shuswap

District of Sicamous effort may soon pay off

Natalie Wilkie takes off for the Paralympics

Salmon Arm skier represents Team Canada in Pyeongchang

Violent offender gets 12 months in custody

Salmon Arm court hears accused will turn life around after lengthy history of convictions

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Embracing social media

City of Salmon Arm to make digital technology more central to its communications

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents Formation Inspiration exhibit

Exploring the ways in which inspiration shapes artistic works

Salmon Arm dancers to showcase ballet production of Robin Hood

Salmon Arm’s Just for Kicks Dance Studio dancers are busy rehearsing for… Continue reading

Most Read