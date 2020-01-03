Warming centre offered to Anglemont residents during long power outage

The Shuswap Emergency Program is doing what it can to help residents of Anglemont.

Many residents of Anglemont in the North Shuswap have been without power since the storm on Dec. 31, so the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) is opening a temporary warming centre at the Lakeview Community Centre, states a news release from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The community centre is located at 7703 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. in Electoral Area F. The centre is now open and will remain so until 8 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 3 to allow residents the opportunity to gather and warm up for a few hours. There will be hot coffee and tea available, as well as some bottled water.

Should the power remain out in the area, the warming centre will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can bring food with them to be warmed up in the kitchen at the hall, electrical outlets will be available for charging devices, and games or other activities for both adults and children are welcome.

Road access continues to be a problem in some areas. If you have a medical emergency and require an ambulance and your road has not been plowed, SEP asks you to call 9-1-1 to report the emergency. Then, residents should call 1-866-222-4204 and arrangements will be made to for AIM Roads to plow the area to allow for ambulance access.

BC Hydro is reporting various areas of the North Shuswap are currently being worked on by crews. However, they have no estimate on when power will be restored.

An update from BC Hydro as of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 states:

“Crews have made steady progress in repairing damage caused by the major snowstorm on Tuesday. The rural location of the damage and snow-covered roads that are still being cleared is making restoration more challenging, especially in the North Shuswap Lake area. Snow is up to three feet in places and crews are having to clear roads and dig around equipment in order to make repairs. Repair work will continue throughout the day. Please continue to check back for updates.”

BC Hydro updates for the Thompson-Shuswap can be viewed on its website.

SEP and the CSRD are aware there are other parts of the region which continue to be without power, states the news release.

“Should the need for additional warming centres be identified, SEP will be responding as quickly as possible to open additional temporary centres.”

If you are in need of this type of assistance, you can contact SEP at the after-hours emergency line at 1-877-996-3344 or 250-832-2424.

Assistance can also be obtained by contacting your area’s Neighbourhood Emergency Program coordinator or by messaging through the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Facebook page.



