Environment Canada warns drivers visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero

Environment Canada has issued a freezing fog advisory for the Shuswap during the morning of Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

Environment Canada issued a warning at 6:25 Wednesday morning, March 16 of near zero visibility in the Shuswap because of freezing fog.

Drivers are alerted to be prepared for poor visibility and slippery roads. The fog is expected to clear later this morning.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” states the alert.

