Warrant issued for anti-lock down protester facing assault charge in Kelowna

David Lindsay faces two counts of assault relating to an incident on Aug. 19, 2021

A warrant has been issued for one of Okanagan’s most notable anti-lock down protest organizers, David Lindsay.

Lindsay faces two charges relating to an incident on Aug. 19, 2021, when Lindsay allegedly assaulted a Paladin Security guard and an Interior Health manager.

The Kelowna man was scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Feb. 17 but reportedly failed to show, which led a judge to issue a warrant for Lindsay’s arrest.

He had appeared in court on Dec. 31 to apply for a vacancy to his bail conditions.

Lindsay also faces charges out of Penticton for failing to wear a face-covering indoors in a public space, as well as for alleged abusive or belligerent behaviour, stemming from a Dec. 18, 2020, incident.

The avid anti-lock down protester is no stranger to the courts. He has appeared in the Kelowna Law Courts 30 times since 2005.

He was declared a vexatious litigant in 2006 and has argued several strange cases, including that he is not a “person” under the Income Tax Act and should not have to file income tax returns.

As for his COVID-19 protests, Lindsay has been handed multiple fines worth several thousand dollars by the Kelowna RCMP. The protests often targeted Interior Health facilities and schools. He also organizes weekly protests at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

READ MORE: RCMP fine organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest

READ MORE: Security guard attacked by man in racist tirade outside Kelowna COVID vaccine clinic

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCourtCOVID-19Kelownaprotest