Members of the RCMP talk strategy at the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment building at Creston Avenue and Comox Street in 2017. Western News file photo

Update: Warrant issued for Penticton man facing manslaughter charges

Sylvain Modeste Demers is wanted on a warrant

Update: Thursday, Dec. 13 12:30 p.m.

The Penticton man facing manslaughter charges and was wanted on a warrant was arrested.

Sylvain Modeste Demers appeared before a judge in Penticton provincial court on Thursday in the prisoners box, but was released shortly after under a recognizance.

The reasons for his release were under a publication ban.

******************

According to court documents, a warrant was issued at Penticton provincial court on Wednesday for a man facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting.

Charges were sworn for one count of manslaughter on Sylvain Modeste Demers in late October, related to the shooting that took place at a Creston Avenue apartment in 2017. Demers was released on a recognizance and was to abide by a number of conditions, the reasons given by the judge to allow his release are part of a publication ban.

Related: Bail given to man charged with manslaughter

RCMP were called to a residence around 10:30 a.m. on April 26, 2017 for shots being fired. Neighbours told the Western News that they heard a loud bang, screaming and then saw a man holding his stomach where he had been shot.

Related: Neighbour recounts shooting in Penticton

Randall Toews was found deceased and a suspect was taken into custody. He was later released by RCMP without charges, who commented at the time that it was an isolated incident, the parties knew each other and they did not feel the public was at risk.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen
Next story
Omar Khadr ‘a model of compliance,’ wants changes to bail conditions: lawyer

Just Posted

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Snowbike event makes move for Salmon Arm

Effort underway to hold weekend snowbike event at fairgrounds in February

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east and west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today for two different locations along Highway… Continue reading

Slaughterhouse in Salmon Arm site of another protest by activists

Incident at meat processing plant under investigation by Salmon Arm RCMP

Omar Khadr wants changes to bail conditions

‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

Missing man last seen in Shuswap

Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Chase Heat get one point out of weekend action

The Heat were tied with Osoyoos at the end of regulation before losing in overtime

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Most Read