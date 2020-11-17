A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)

A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)

WATCH: Apex Mountain locals dump Trump

Trumpty Dumpty promised a wall, Trumpty Dumpty had a great a fall

A group of Apex Mountain locals got together recently to celebrate Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Residents at Apex constructed a small mannequin with a large head modelled after the 45th U.S. president and affectionately nicknamed the creation “Trumpty Dumpty.”

After Joe Biden was officially projected to win the election (Nov. 7), the group attached the Trump mannequin to a pair skis and ceremoniously sent him down the hill.

As it turns out, Trumpty Dumpty is not that nimble. The mannequin suffered quite the fall, causing his oversized head to become detached from his body.

Check out a video of the crash below:

Joe Biden was forecasted as the winner of the U.S. presidential election Nov. 7, after days of tallying mail-in votes. Trump has so far refused to accept the election results, taking to Twitter to claim that the election was rigged against him and that he actually won.

Twitter has flagged many of the president’s tweets for misinformation.

No evidence of voter fraud has been found to have occurred in the election. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Donald Trump

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Romance, fraud make up key ingredients in latest Shuswap scam

Just Posted

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins are appearing on an upcoming episode of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Pitch perfect: Shuswap-born entrepreneurs reveal pathway to the Dragon’s Den

Canadian Barley Tea Company’s Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins to appear on upcoming episode

(File photo)
Romance, fraud make up key ingredients in latest Shuswap scam

Police warn residents not to send money, gift cards, cheques or Bitcoin. Believe your friends, family and the local police.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

This map of COVID-19 cases by Local Health Area created on Nov. 10 shows the Salmon Arm Health Area, in light mauve, with nine reported cases from January to Oct. 31, 2020, up two from Sept. 30. The number ‘9’ is visible on the map of the health area, which includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Salmon Arm, Blind Bay, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland. (B.C. Ministry of Health image)
Number of reported COVID-19 cases in Salmon Arm health area increases slightly

Total number of cases reported goes up by two, data used is updated when provided by Interior Health

A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)
WATCH: Apex Mountain locals dump Trump

Trumpty Dumpty promised a wall, Trumpty Dumpty had a great a fall

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Several residents from the Cliffs in Vernon stand outside in the rain as Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a reported water break on Nov. 16, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
BREAKING: North Okanagan apartment evacuates in sprinkler mishap

Emergency Social Services, City of Vernon called in wake of water damage

Family reluctantly ends ground search for Jordan Naterer. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Ground search for missing Manning Park hiker ends while family continues to look for clues

‘We need something. We need a tent. We need a piece of clothing,’ says mother

Turning Points Collaborative Society praised a new Vernon resident, Hannah, for her generous donation of 15 new sleeping bags Nov. 9, 2020. “This donation was made possible thanks to a North America-wide project called the Garden Outreach Initiative, which is organized through the Williamsburg Christadelphian Foundation,” TPCS said. (Facebook)
New Vernon resident donates sleeping bags to homeless

Turning Points Collaborative Society praises new resident for generous donation ahead of winter

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

RCMP. (File photo)
South Okanagan cab driver arrested for alleged sex assault against passenger

Penticton RCMP confirm arrest of two men

Most Read