WATCH: Car fire in Vernon has Hwy. 97 traffic down to single lane

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of vehicle fire on Hwy. 97 Friday

UPDATE: 9:17 a.m.

Highway traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions while fire crews struggle to snuff a vehicle fire near the Vernon Cadet Camp Friday morning.

The gas tank of the vehicle has ruptured adding fuel to the fire.

No one was present when Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports just before 8:40 a.m., and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating footprints leading from the vehicle.

BC Ambulance Services were called off.

Traffic was backed up past Okanagan College Vernon Campus, but it is flowing again.

ORIGINAL:

A car is engulfed in flames near the cadet camp in Vernon and northbound highway traffic is stalled Friday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Highway 97 before 8:40 a.m. Feb. 19.

The vehicle drove through a fence and ignited but the fire was quickly knocked down by VFRS.

Heavy smoke was visible from Bella Vista, reports said.

MORE TO COME

