Glenn Gorham’s doorbell camera captured a cougar prowling around his Harbour Heights home at 1:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, according to a Facebook post shared in the Vernon and Area Community Forum. (Glenn Gorham)

WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon

Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat

One Vernon resident had an unusual guest drop by a Harbour Heights Road home.

Glenn Gorham’s doorbell camera captured a cougar prowling around at 1:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, according to his Facebook post shared in the Vernon and Area Community Forum.

Facebook commenters reminded neighbours to keep an eye on their pets.

“Amazon thieves are taking a lot more care with their disguises,” joked another.

Gorham said neighbours have been notified of the cat’s nighttime visit.

Earlier this month, a Vernon couple reportedly witnessed a cougar devour a wild turkey from their deck.

Dave Henry posted news of the sighting in the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook Page on Jan. 10, 2020.

“We get wild turkeys every day and there was a whole bunch of them,” Henry’s wife, Jill, said. “All of a sudden, all the turkeys just flew through the air, higher than I’ve ever seen them fly.”

The cougar was reported to be around five- or six-feet long.

BC Conservation services was made aware of the incident and said the cougar is behaving naturally and targeting natural prey.

“Residents should be reminded to secure livestock and or pets during dusk, dawn and night when cougars are most active,” conservation officer Tanner Beck said.

