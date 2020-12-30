Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)

Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)

WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured snowmobiler near Enderby

Search and rescue members overcame ‘challenging’ rescue conditions at Hunters Range Tuesday

Vernon Search and Rescue sprang into action Tuesday to help bring an injured North Okanagan snowmobiler to safety.

VSAR members were called to assist BC Ambulance Service with the rescue in the Hunters Range area near Enderby Dec. 29.

Rescue team members on snowmobiles worked together with a heli-winch team, along with some local snowboarders who were at the scene with the injured person.

“Difficult terrain and poor weather contributed to the rescue being challenging,” VSAR said in a social media post along with video of the rescue.

The injured snowmobiler was extracted from the hillside by helicopter and transferred into the care of a nearby Air Ambulance team.

VSAR members said if not for several factors, the incident could have had a less fortunate ending.

“The injured snowmobiler was lucky that those individuals nearby the accident had significant first aid skills, had good communications with first responders, and that the time of day gave aerial rescue teams sufficient daylight for the task.”

VSAR reminded snowmobilers and outdoor enthusiasts to always be prepared with proper gear and to file a trip plan with family and friends before heading to the back country.

READ MORE: Crash east of Sicamous closes lane of Highway 1

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescuevideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision
Next story
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Just Posted

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

The Shuswap Veterinary Clinic is hoping to reunite a dog which was brought in to the clinic with its rightful owners. (Shuswap Veterinary Clinic/Facebook)
Shuswap Veterinary Clinic seeks dog’s owner

The dog without identification was found in Gleneden and brought to the vet this morning

No sunshine forecast by Environment Canada for the first few days of 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snow, warmer temperatures heading for the Shuswap in early 2021

So far the only glimpse of sunshine predicted will be on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve day

Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)
WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured snowmobiler near Enderby

Search and rescue members overcame ‘challenging’ rescue conditions at Hunters Range Tuesday

Emergency vehicles are on scene and one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed five kilometres east of Sicamous. (Submitted)
Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision

Heavy snow was falling in the area of the crash

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak increases

Heritage Square now reporting 19 cases, up from 10

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

A staff member at The Hamlets in Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 29, 2020. (Hamlets file photo)
Third North Okanagan care home hit with coronavirus

Team member at The Hamlets tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Most Read