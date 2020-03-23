Patients with pre-booked appointments can drive up to the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre and get tested for COVID-19 without leaving their vehicle. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

Interior Health has made COVID-19 testing available in Kelowna.

But first, patients must be referred to be tested by 811 or their family doctor, and they must make an appointment before they drive up and get the test done.

The testing site is at the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre, located at the Capri Centre Mall.

Interior Health said testing patients without leaving their vehicle and coming into the clinic better protects both the patients and the healthcare workers.

The health authority added that patients without symptoms or have mild symptoms that can be managed at home should not be tested.

For more information on testing, visit Interior Health’s website.

