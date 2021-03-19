Residents will start moving into McCurdy Place on Monday, March 22. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

WATCH: Kelowna supportive housing project opens its doors

Those originally opposed to the Rutland-area project have since had a change of heart

With only finishing touches remaining, a once-controversial housing project in Kelowna is finally ready to open its doors.

In just a few days, McCurdy Place’s 49 new residents will move in, giving them access to a safe place as they continue their journey to recovery.

Seventeen of those residents are young, vulnerable youth. This space is said to give them the support they need as they transition into healthy adulthood.

McCurdy Place was created with the intention of supporting vulnerable people in the community; people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness who are further along their recovery journey.

Located at 130 McCurdy Road, the project has been the subject of controversy in the past.

Previously a petition was launched protesting the project, saying proper consultation was not sought. It also protested the proximity of the project to local schools.

However, associate director of housing and homelessness services with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna (CMHA Kelowna), Jen Kanters, said they’ve invited the project’s strongest critics. She said they wanted the community to see what McCurdy Place has to offer and how the wraparound support system will help the residents as they turn their lives around.

Those who were most vocal against the project, have since had a change of heart.

“We’ve had individuals who expressed concerns previously who now want to donate and volunteer here,” Kanters said.

According to the Province, all residents staying at McCurdy Place will receive individualized case planning to further develop life and social skills, including employment planning. This will be done through the help of a mental health and substance use specialist.

It will also help transition them towards independence, and ultimately recovery, according to the Province. At least two staff will be on the site at all times.

Kanters said CMHA Kelowna worked intentionally to find people who needed a home and who were ready to take the next step towards recovery.

“We’ve put a lot of work into selecting the individuals who are moving into McCurdy Place … And a part of that has been (asking them to) agree to be on a wellness plan,” she said.

Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, David Eby, announced the opening Friday, saying the government continues to work to ensure, “everyone in Kelowna – from seniors on fixed incomes to working families – has an affordable place to live.”

In addition to the 49 homes, one floor of the four-storey building at McCurdy Place has been dedicated to supporting young adults.

It will be managed by CMHA Kelowna.

Mayor of Kelowna Colin Basran said homelessness affects the whole community, not just those who experience it directly; their families, friends, and neighbours as well.

“These new homes with supports mean 49 people in Kelowna will have a comfortable, reliable and safe place to live with the supports in place they need. That’s an important accomplishment in itself, but it also demonstrates what can be achieved when agencies and different levels of government work together,” he said March 19.

Residents will begin moving into their new homes on Monday, March 22. A new committee, comprised of local government, authorities, health groups, and more, will oversee the project’s integration within the community and help address any concerns that may arise.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

supportive housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm would like input from the public on three options for upgrading unstable slopes on Lakeshore Road between 10th and 20th avenues NE. (File photo)
City wants input on fixing unstable slopes on Salmon Arm’s Lakeshore Road

Stability of road an issue for decades, written feedback requested by April 7

Columbia Shuswap Regional District is entering into long term agreements with three companies that provide mattress and car seat recycling. (File photo)
Regional district approves agreement to keep mattresses out of Shuswap landfills

Mattresses and children’s car seats from the area will be recycled in Lumby

A model of the upcoming Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre features a water theme with a sternwheeler at the north entrance and a dugout canoe to the south. (Photo contributed)
Water theme, pinball and fun to flow through Salmon Arm’s new Children’s Museum

Museum & discovery centre expected to open in May with lots of hands-on learning

The White Lake Fire Department was named the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Fire Department of the Year. (Contributed)
White Lake firefighters earn Fire Department of the Year honours

CSRD board acknowledged fire department at March 18 meeting

Salmon Arm entrepreneur David Allard stands next to the stone mill he uses to produce organic flours for his Mount Ida Grain Company, which he uses for the pizzas produced by his other business, the Westgate Food Hub, both of which are located in the Westgate Public Market, on Thursday, March 18. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pizza and a passion for fresh food inspires two new Salmon Arm businesses

Entrepreneur David Allard creates synergy with Mount Ida Grain Company and Westgate Food Hub

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

Residents will start moving into McCurdy Place on Monday, March 22. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
WATCH: Kelowna supportive housing project opens its doors

Those originally opposed to the Rutland-area project have since had a change of heart

Kelowna parents are absorbing a significant cost for childcare services when compared to other cities across Canada. (Contributed)
Kelowna at forefront of child care cost crisis

New study advocates higher daycare cost subsidies; more funding focus on non-profit child care services

(GoFundMe)
Former Okanagan resident with sick child asks for support

Over $5,000 has already been raised in support of family with ill child

The weather worked in favour of the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong IPE in holding pattern amid COVID-19

‘We don’t hold the glass ball and can’t see what the future will bring’

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Most Read