WATCH: Lake Country boy receives special parade from regional district

The regional district hosted a parade of garbage trucks for a young resident

A Lake Country neighbourhood woke up to a special parade of garbage trucks on Monday morning (April 27).

The District of Lake Country hosted the parade to celebrate a local boy’s 13th birthday.

The district said Brennan is passionate about recycling, garbage and compost. He is known in the community as someone who loves to help out during cleanup events.

Brennan’s mother got in touch with the district to see if they can help surprise him. Waste collection is done through the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, so staff contacted the Regional Waste Reduction Office. A special arrangement was made, and four e360 garbage trucks drove by boy’s home.

Brennan was presented with some presents too: an e360 water canteen, a hat and a hi-vis shirt.

District staff said they were excited to get involved, especially during this time when local heroes like Brennan can’t be celebrated in a big gathering.

The district added April is Community Cleanup Month but because of the pandemic, they are not able to host any events, which was why they wanted to do the short parade for Brennan.

“He’s so passionate about garbage, recycling and composting… and it just emphasized that kids can make a big impact in their communities now and at any time. It’s not always their voice, it’s also their actions. And sometimes, it’s the small actions that they take for things they are passionate about that can do a lot of good for the environment and the community and inspire others to take similar action,” stated the district.

READ: Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

READ: Lake Country club encourages paddlers to enjoy the water during COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after
Next story
Princeton RCMP track down border crosser under Quarantine Act

Just Posted

Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after

Son reflects on importance of grieving together and community support

Another element of spring in Salmon Arm has arrived

Fountain turned back on later than usual this year

Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Nathan Gossoo, Lian Gayfter, Dante Nunes and Luke Schraeder were selected

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Shuswap mask maker allegedly scammed by person claiming to be with Interior Health

Resident says person who took homemade masks tried to sell them online

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

North Okanagan gets creative with pet pics, foodie fun and more

Museum’s Isolate + Create site drawing variety of posts

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Grizzly bear relocated from small island off B.C. coast shot dead in self-defence

Mali, the bear rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self-defence

Princeton RCMP track down border crosser under Quarantine Act

A man who crossed the Canada-U.S. border at Blaine, Wash., was intercepted… Continue reading

Local restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

Delivery platforms can take up to 30 per cent commission

Canadian doctors say they see little progress on improving PPE supply: survey

42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month,

Most Read