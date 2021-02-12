Vernon-born indie pop-rock trio daysormay released their video for Everything is Changing Feb. 12, 2021. (Eli Garlick - Contributed)

Vernon-born indie pop-rock trio daysormay released their video for Everything is Changing Feb. 12, 2021. (Eli Garlick - Contributed)

WATCH: North Okanagan homecoming for daysormay’s latest video

Indie pop-rock trio use Kal Lake park and Middleton Mountain as backdrop in newest video

Daysormay made a brief homecoming to shoot their latest video for Everything is Changing mid-pandemic.

The latest video from the indie pop-rock trio, who now call Vancouver home, put Middleton Mountain and Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in the spotlight.

“I spent so much time there growing up,” frontman Aidan Andrews told the Morning Star. “It was really cool to go back there and highlight those things.”

The trio had originally eyed up Osoyoos as a potential location for the shoot, but COVID-19 changed everything and Andrews and twins Nolan and Carson Bassett had to tweak the plans.

With Christian Lai once again behind the camera, daysormay hauled heavy camera and sound equipment up Middleton Mountain at dawn to continue their story that began in the video for Role Model, featuring Tessa Violet.

The suitcase also makes a comeback to the timeline, but Andrews said his lips are sealed about what’s in it.

“I can’t say a lot,” he said of the curious prop that’s slated to reappear in more videos. “But it’s protection.”

Everything is Changing was born on the strings of a ukulele on a camping trip in 2017, Andrews said.

“We had just graduated high school and kind of had this feeling like we were swimming out into the deep end and not knowing what to do,” he said. “As a way to cope with that, we started that song.

But like so many songs before that, it was put on the shelf for a bit when the boys didn’t know where to take it from there.

“That one got shelved for a bit and we went and did a couple of tours and wrote a bunch of other music,” Andrews said. “We kind of forgot about it for a while.”

While the band was digging through demos in 2019, the track made a reappearance.

“I had totally forgotten about it,” Andrews admitted. “To the point where I didn’t remember the lyrics. It almost felt like someone else had written it.”

The timing was right. Everything had changed. Daysormay went from a five-piece to three, and they were rediscovering themselves and their sound.

“It was a calming thing to hear at that time,” Andrews said of the song’s framework. “It was nice to have something to focus on, that way we weren’t just focusing on the doubt and insecurity of how things were going to work.

“It worked out.”

Timing is one of Andrews’ unspoken gifts, it seems, as the song Everything is Changing was made public in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has literally changed everything.

Although not intentional, Andrews said: “I just find I have weird timing with stuff — moments like that where it just works out like that.”

COVID-19 hasn’t done much to stop daysormay, though. They trio was brought under the TAG label this past spring by artist and fan Tessa Violet, and they have participated in some live-streamed concerts and a virtual tour.

But the band misses real live performances.

“It’s something that’s been such a big part of this band since we started,” Andrews said, who promised a home show is on daysormay’s wish list.

“So many creative decisions have been based on (live shows),” Andrews said. “It’s been tough to not do that.”

Everything is Changing was released onto streaming platforms and a plethora of playlists Friday, Feb. 5, and has already had more than 30,000 listeners on Spotify as of Feb. 11.

Next on the docket, daysormay is looking to release an EP later this year.

“We’re really focused on putting out our music this year and showing people what we’ve been doing in hiding.”

READ MORE: Vernon product daysormay drops new music video

READ MORE: Viral Vernon-born singer to serve up Moore music

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Racist notes return to North Okanagan streets
Next story
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

Just Posted

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Salmon Arm councillors say request for a lower 2021 business licence fee not possible. (File photo)
Salmon Arm business’s request for reduced 2021 licence fees denied

City councillors refer to value from econonic development society support, low rate, strict rules

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

A collision near the west end of the RW Bruhn Bridge is disrupting Highway 1 traffic. (Drive BC Image)
Vehicle incident disrupts Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

Details remain unclear, Drive BC states the incident took place west of Sicamous

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vernon-born indie pop-rock trio daysormay released their video for Everything is Changing Feb. 12, 2021. (Eli Garlick - Contributed)
WATCH: North Okanagan homecoming for daysormay’s latest video

Indie pop-rock trio use Kal Lake park and Middleton Mountain as backdrop in newest video

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

Hundreds of hate flyers have once again been dropped along Vernon streets, as pictured here Friday, Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of 43rd Street. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Racist notes return to North Okanagan streets

Hundreds littered in Mission Hill area of Vernon

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

Most Read