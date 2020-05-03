WATCH: Shoeless suspect clubs downtown Okanagan business door

Spider-web formations from where an unidentified suspect struck it three times with a golf club Saturday at 2:30 a.m., May 3, can still be seen on the front door windows of Ebenezer’s on 29th Avenue in downtown Vernon Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Kelly Nanda is facing a repair bill of at least $1,000, thanks to the actions of an unidentified, shoeless suspect.

Nanda, owner of Ebenezer’s Rare and Used Items on 29th Avenue in downtown Vernon, was awakened by a phone call at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2, saying a suspect smashed his store’s solid security glass front door.

“He didn’t gain entrance at all,” said Nanda. “He took just three swings, smashed the front door window then left.

“The amount of damage is about $1,000 or so, I won’t really find out until Monday when my glass guy can come. But security glass isn’t cheap and our hours were etched on the glass so that wasn’t cheap either.”

In a video posted to Ebenezer’s Facebook page, security cameras catch a male figure wearing no shoes with one black sock and one white sock swing a golf club baseball-style at the store’s door.

None of the surrounding stores were touched.

Another Vernon business faced a similar fate.

A person matching the description is shown on a video posted to Swan Lake Motors’ Facebook page having broken into the facility sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect appears to be a male wearing a blue baseball jersey with the word RUTLAND possibly on the front, and what appears to be a number on the lower left front of the jersey. The individual can also be seen wearing a camouflage hat, jeans, no shoes, and what appears to be one black sock and white. He has an N95-style mask covering the lower half of his face and he is carrying what looks to be a golf club.

Swan Lake Motors also posted pictures showing smashed windows and glass strewn about the offices. The suspect in the video shakes his shoeless, socked left foot at one point as if getting rid of debris.

There is word a suspect was apprehended but that has not been confirmed by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, who have been asked for more information.

