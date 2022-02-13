Approximately 50 people attended a rally at the Princeton arena Saturday Feb. 12. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Approximately 50 people attended a rally at the Princeton arena Saturday Feb. 12. Photo Andrea DeMeer

WATCH THE VIDEO: Princeton protesters join convoy to the border

Police oversee local rally

Approximately 50 people met for a freedom rally at the Princeton and District Arena on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

The brief gathering included the singing of the national anthem, and ended with a speech from organizer and local resident Sean Beebe.

Then approximately 20 vehicles convoyed out of the parking lot, crossing the Brown Bridge and travelling down Bridge Street towards Highway 3. They stated an intent of meeting up with like-minded protesters in Hedley, Keremeos, Kaleden and Osoyoos, before hitting the U.S.-Canada border.

Beebe encouraged those in the crowd to conduct themselves peacefully, recommending when people reach the border they pull over on the side of the road.

“I’m not personally advocating for blocking the borders…I personally won’t be blocking the anything,” he said, while noting “I think we are at the point that civil disobedience is required for our government to hear us.”

Beebe added: “Everyone, at the end of the day, is responsible for their own actions. Everyone needs to be acting peacefully for this cause to move forward.”

The arena rally included police presence in the form of two RCMP officers, one in a BC Highway Patrol pick up truck, and another driving an unmarked SUV.

“We are just here to make sure everyone stays safe,” an officer told the Spotlight.

Related: Conflict sparks at Freedom Rally in downtown Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Windsor, Ont. mayor says protest over at Canada-U.S. border crossing
Next story
Surrey RCMP close access to Pacific Highway border crossing due to anti-mandate protest

Just Posted

A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., for unconfirmed report of a pedestrian struck by a train. (Contributed)
Air ambulance dispatched to Salmon Arm

KIJHL playoffs start Feb. 22.
Sicamous Eagles, Chase Heat confirm KIJHL playoff partners

Tucker Hartmann scored less than two minutes into overtime Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Shaw Centre, giving the Salmon Arm Silverbacks a big 5-4 win over the pesky Merritt Centennials. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks Image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks sneak past pesky Merritt

Registered technologist of radiology Tarryl Hartling with the new X-ray machine at the Chase Health Centre. (Interior Health image)
Chase Health Centre gets new ‘state-of-the-art’ X-ray machine