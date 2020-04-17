Erika, a registered nurse in Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s intensive care unit, offers words of support to all health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in a video published by Interior Health. (YouTube)

WATCH: Vernon hospital staff gives shoutout to all health-care workers amid COVID-19

‘Let’s not forget, we’re all in this together,’ said ICU registered nurse in YouTube video

Vernon Jubilee Hospital health-care workers gave kudos and support to all frontline workers in a video published by Interior Health.

The YouTube video was published Friday, April 17, and hears from registered nurses, administration, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and more.

“I’d like to send out all my love and support to all the other health-care workers and hospital staff working so hard in these times,” Erika, a a registered nurse in VJH’s intensive care unit said in the video. “Let’s not forget, we’re all in this together.”

“All of our frontline workers are supporting your frontline workers, good luck everybody,” said emergency medicine physician, David.

Pharmacist Tamara said there’s no drug for this bug, “support health-care workers.”

VJH Hospital Lab’s Brandy gave a “shoutout” to all other health-care workers: “stay safe, stay positive and remember we’re all in this together.”

“Remember to stay steadfast, courageous and compassionate,” Trevor, a social worker with VJH, said. “We’ll get through this.”

“Let’s be nurses to each other first,” nurse educator Carmen said.

Chief of staff Pete Bosma offered his thanks to VJH staff for their planning and their positivity.

“Everybody keep up the hard work,” he said. “You’re awesome.”

Coronavirus

