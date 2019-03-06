Watchdog called after man fractures arm in Prince George arrest

RCMP officer had tried to pull someone over after their vehicle had crashed with a marked police car

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in after a man was hurt following an arrest in Prince George.

An RCMP officer tried to pull over a vehicle on 5 Avenue, near Ruggles Street, on Feb. 28, according to the Independent Investigations Office in a release on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured in arrest

The RCMP said the vehicle had been in a crash with the marked police car. The driver tried to run off, but the Mounties caught up to him.

“Shortly after the arrest, the male complained of pain and following a hospital visit, it was reported that the male had a fractured arm,” the watchdog said.

Investigators are working to determine if the man’s injuries and the officer’s actions or inactions are linked.

