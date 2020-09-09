Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

The body of a man found in the Fraser River last month has been identified as the same man who allegedly fled during a traffic stop in Lytton last month, sparking an investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.

According to a statement released by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. on Wednesday (Sept. 9), the man was identified on Sept. 3.

RCMP allege that the incident began when an officer was conducting a traffic stop of the driver in a red 1994 Ford Ranger on the night of Aug. 12, at about 10:30 p.m., just one kilometre south of Lytton along Highway 1.

While attempting to administer an impaired driving test, police say the male driver fled on foot across the highway. His body was recovered in the Fraser River near Hope six days later, on Aug. 18.

The IIO is now working to determine if the officer’s actions of inaction played a role in the death of the man. BC Coroners Service is also probing the details and cause of the man’s death.

Anyone who may have saw, heard or recorded the incident on Aug. 12, or saw the man between Aug. 12 and 18 is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The man is described as 5’9”, weighing approximately 140 pounds and was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and sandals.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing
Next story
One arrested, one escapes after Summerland RCMP interrupt home invasion

Just Posted

Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Three men have been charged with attempted murder, only one in custody

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Letter: People need facts about dangers of 5G

Writer suffers from radiation sickness and warns about dangers of the new technology

Caller complains to police about large crowd playing softball in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP find no contaventions of COVID-19 restrictions

Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC

Road rage fist fight breaks out on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The fight between two men happened on the evening of Sept. 6

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Penticton campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

Uber looking to come to Kelowna

Uber intends to begin operations in Kelowna and Victoria later this year, pending approval

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student permanently loses teaching licence

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to just over three years in prison in February

Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

Most Read