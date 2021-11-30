Water, debris prompt warning to avoid forest service road in North Shuswap

Danger is at 11-kilometre mark of Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road

Water and debris have been reported at the 11-kilometre mark of the Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road on Nov. 30, 2021. (File photo)

Water and debris have shut down a forest service road in the Shuswap.

At around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) announced it had received reports of water and debris on Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road.

The water and debris were reported at the road’s 11 kilometre mark and the SEP said travel on the road should be avoided until further notice.

An assessment of the situation is underway.

