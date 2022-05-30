Water main break causes flooding at Kelowna business complex

Flooding at business complex off Highway 97. (Facebook)Flooding at business complex off Highway 97. (Facebook)
Dollar Store ramp floodedDollar Store ramp flooded
Businesses closed due to flooding
Rutland Waterworks on site.Rutland Waterworks on site.
Flooding continues.Flooding continues.
Flooding at business complex off Highway 97. (Facebook)Flooding at business complex off Highway 97. (Facebook)

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

Rutland Waterworks is on-site of a water main break in the old Costco parking lot at Highway 97 and Baron Road.

The water main broke about 9 p.m. Sunday and continued to flood the parking lot into Monday morning.

Workers on site told Capital News that at least five different pipes were connected to the water main that broke, causing issues with shutting off the water.

They are currently trying to minimize the impact on nearby residents and businesses, while at the same time stopping the flooding.

It’s unclear what caused the main to break.

Some residents may still see brown water flowing from their taps due to the break.

The ramp to the Dollar Store was flooded and there might have been some damage inside the back of the building.

Hoang Gia Vietnamese restaurant had a “closed due to flooding” sign on its door Monday morning.

________

A water main break in the parking lot of Joey’s restaurant and the old Costco off of Highway 97, caused flooding for several businesses and issues for Rutland residents.

Residents took to social media to complain their tap water had turned brown following the break. Rutland Waterworks District was called in to fix the issue.

It’s unclear how many businesses were damaged in the complex and to what extent.

People started to complain about water gathering in the parking lot of Joey’s on Sunday afternoon, but at 8 p.m. the entire lot was flooded.

By 3 a.m. some residents were reporting their water was back to normal and no longer brown.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna Dragoons first ‘homegrown’ commander in 50 years

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021Kelowna

Previous story
‘All we had was our children’: A Ukrainian family’s harrowing escape from the war to Nelson

Just Posted

Will Johnson, co-author of the book The Ballad of Shuswap Joe, stands next to his painting of Shuswap Joe, whose stories Johnson has shared with Adams River rafters. (Will Johnson photo)
Rafting guide revels in recounting the tall tales of Shuswap Joe

More than 30 teams participated in the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cycle for Strong Kids surpasses $80,000 goal to support Okanagan families

Okanagan College EnactusOC members Ayden Clark (from left), Karsten Ensz, James Plaxton, Danielle Walker, Jackson Price, Rebekah Dingwall, MacKenna Lenarcic and Andrew Loken are off to the national championships in Toronto. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College students off to Enactus National Expo

Armstrong Shamrocks teammates Kaleb Davis (6) and Jayden Gulka join the Vernon Tigers duo of Thomas Pain (16) and Brady Kuziw in going for a loose ball during Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Saturday, May 28, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstrong, Vernon play to third straight TOJLL tie