The City of Kelowna is repairing at water main break at the southwest corner of Highway 97 and Pandosy Street. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

The City of Kelowna is repairing at water main break at the southwest corner of Highway 97 and Pandosy Street. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

Water main break causes sinkhole off Highway 97 in Kelowna

It’s unknown when the water main broke

A water main break has caused flooding and a sinkhole at the southwest corner lot of Highway 97 and Pandosy Street in Kelowna.

The sinkhole opened by the parking lot beside 21st Century Assurance Realty after a 10-inch water main broke early Thursday morning.

A roadway and a few properties in the area have suffered from water damage.

The City of Kelowna has had crews on scene since 5 a.m. They have a pumper truck to remove debris from the sinkhole and restoration services on site to fix the break.

It is expected that the water main will be fixed by the end of the day but restoration will happen throughout the weekend.

Traffic isn’t being affected at this time but people are being asked to stay from the area while crews make repairs.

READ MORE: Kelowna Fire Department tackles wildfire near Kirschner Mountain

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaOkanaganStreet SmartsWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
This story about AI was written by a human: How Nelson tech experts are using new artificial intelligence tools
Next story
Sicamous distillery looks to upgrade facade for an old western feel

Just Posted

The BC Conservation Officer Service has set up a bear trap at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park in Salmon Arm. As of April 6, 2023, a bear was still believed to be hibernating beneath one of the park’s trailer units. (File photo)
Hibernating bear keeping cozy underneath Salmon Arm residence

Ranchero Elementary students Kynan Dicker and Sam Muddiman competed in the Canadian High School Wrestling Championships, held in Vancouver March 23-25, 2023. (School District 83 photo)
‘It was great’: Pair of Salmon Arm student wrestlers relish opportunity to compete in nationals

Salmon Arm firefighter Lt. Jason Pufferhill checks for heat underneath a modular home at the Stardust Mobile Home Park on 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm about 5 p.m. on April 5 utilizing a thermal imaging camera. (Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)
Emergency social services called in when fire damages Salmon Arm modular home

After Dark Distillery has put forward a proposal to upgrade the facade of their storefront. (After Dark Distillery/ Facebook)
Sicamous distillery looks to upgrade facade for an old western feel