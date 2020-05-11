The Killiney Beach water system is now under a water quality advisory, due to turbidity in the source, affecting 290 customers. (Morning Star - file photo)

Water quality advisory issued for Central Okanagan system

Turbidity in source affects Killiney Beach system for 290 customers off Westside Road

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

Turbidity in the water system source has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Roadside sign notices will be in place advising of the water advisory.

Regional district staff recommends that as a precaution those customers and any others who may wish to take additional precautions should follow Interior Health guidelines. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will continue until turbidity returns to normal operating levels within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit rdco.com/water.

