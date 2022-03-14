There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)

Water quality advisory issued for Grindrod, again

Equipment failure initiates advisory late Sunday

Grindrod residents are advised to take precaution before drinking from the tap.

Interior Health and Grindrod Water issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory (WQA) late Sunday, March 13.

The WQA is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

“While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal. Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear,” a media release reads.

Until the WQA is rescinded, customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes. All customers, especially young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for purposes, such as:

• drinking

• brushing teeth

• washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw

• preparing any food

• mixing baby formula

• making beverages or ice

The advisory is due to an equipment failure that caused a loss of water.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

This is the second advisory in Grindrod in less than two weeks.

READ MORE: Grindrod water advisory lifted

READ MORE: North Okanagan, Shuswap teams hosting B.C. minor hockey finals

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking water

Previous story
Kelowna man in Ukraine to fight in war against Russia
Next story
B.C. video shows reintroduced elk are thriving

Just Posted

A group of Salmon Arm residents joins Sylvia Lindren, who is a city councillor, in a walk down the wharf at Marine Peace Park on Saturday, March 12 in solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo contributed)
Group of Salmon Arm residents gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

Some members of the Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol, Mike Saul, past-president Paula Weir, Denise Thompson and vice-president Liz Ellis, take time out for a photo March 10 because the group is looking for more members. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
From stolen vehicles to speed boards: Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol like the work

Salmon Arm and Greater Vernon Minor Hockey organizations will be hosting provincial championship tournaments March 20-23. (Contributed)
North Okanagan, Shuswap teams hosting B.C. minor hockey finals

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie returns home with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal in Para nordic skiing from the 2022 Beijing Paralympics Winter Games. (Dave Holland Photo)
Salmon Arm Paralympian adds fourth medal from Beijing