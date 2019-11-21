Water quality advisory issued for Sunnybrae water system

Not a boil-water advisory but users urged to take precaution

A water quality advisory has been issued for users of the Sunnybrae water system.

The Interior Health advisory was announced Thursday, Nov. 21, as the current high turbidity level could hamper the water filtration system’s ability to remove disease-causing microorganisms.

While the advisory is not the same as a mandatory boil water notice, precautions are recommended for those in some at-risk groups.

Water-system users with weakened immune systems, or those who want additional protection from the possibility of intestinal illness should take precautions when drinking tap water, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice or brushing their teeth. Particular precautions should be taken for those with weakened immune systems or chronic illness, and those under age 12 or over age 65.

Interior Health advises users who wish to take precautions to either boil water for one minute and then allow to cool before using, or to use an alternative water source such as bottled water.

The advisory will remain in place until further notice.

