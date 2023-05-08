Water restrictions, changes on tap for North Okanagan communities

Even if a bird needs to cool off, they’ll have to find another water source in Spallumcheen because with township water supply systems now on Stage 2 water restrictions, as of Monday, May 8, you can’t use a sprinkler to water your lawn or the birds. (File photo)

Several water changes and restrictions are in place around the North Okanagan.

The Township of Spallumcheen has enacted Stage 2 water restrictions, effective immediately, for all local area service residents on the Hankey, Highland Park, Lansdowne, Pleasant Valley, Round Prairie and Stardel water systems.

Greater Vernon Water (GVW), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH) has issued a water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility (who are supplied from Okanagan Lake). The area impacted includes Delcliffe and Cameron roads.

The Kalamalka Lake water source has also been turned off due to increased turbidity.

The decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source was based on increased turbidity at the drinking water system intake. The increase is due to rain and spring run-off in the Coldstream Creek watershed which then enters in Kalamalka Lake which is an unfiltered water source. Water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant until turbidity decreases in Kalamalka Lake.

Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek water source will notice the water is much softer, has a low alkalinity, and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

The advisory for Delcliffe is due to spring melt which has increased the presence of particles like clay and silt (turbidity) in the water to above the drinking water standard (one NTU).

Young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should exercise caution and all customers may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw, or making beverages or ice.

Spallumcheen residents on restrictions are not permitted to use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees, or shrubs, or wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Township residents may:

• Water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days;

• Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables, new sod or newly seeded lawn if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle during installation and for the following 24 hours;

• Wash a vehicle with water using a hand-held container or hose equipped with a shut off nozzle but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days; and

• Fill or top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days.

Bylaw enforcement will be patrolling and compliance with these restrictions is mandatory. Any person found in contravention of the bylaw may be subject to bylaw enforcement fines.

