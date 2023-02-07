A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)

Water restrictions lifted on Sunshine Coast as disastrous drought sidestepped

In October, the regional district said its reservoir was at risk of ‘imminent exhaustion’

For the first time since last May, the Sunshine Coast Regional District has lifted water conservation regulations affecting a large part of its area north of Vancouver.

A statement from the regional district says, effective immediately, Stage 1 water conservation regulations have been removed in the Chapman water system.

In October, the regional district said the reservoir — which serves about 90 per cent of residents in the area — was at risk of “imminent exhaustion” as southern B.C. recorded an unseasonably dry summer and warm fall.

A local state of emergency was declared, operations at the local pool and ice rink were affected and certain types of businesses were closed by the regional district to ensure adequate levels of drinking water.

The statement says there was uncertainty about fall and winter water supplies because of the extended summer drought, followed by freezing temperatures that could have stopped rain from recharging Chapman Lake.

The district says staff will continue to monitor creek flows and snowpacks in the watershed, but flow data from the reservoir confirms all conservation regulations can be lifted.

RELATED: B.C.’s Sunshine Coast declares state of emergency over drought

RELATED: Drought state of emergency lifted for B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, water restrictions stay

Climate change

Previous story
BC Transit’s ‘tap to pay’ testing Kelowna council
Next story
Trudeau to present health-care offer to premiers in long-awaited meeting for new deal

Just Posted

The Sicamous Eagles played the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday, Jan. 20 and had an ineligible player on the ice. The Eagles’ forfeited the game and head coach Nick Deschenes was given a one-game suspension for the error. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Eagles forfeit game after ineligible player was on the ice

The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project at Salmon Arm West Elementary received significant support in the form of a $30,000 through the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Community Spaces program in 2019. Applications are now being taken for 2023 Co-op cash. (File photo)
Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, all from Salmon Arm-Vernon, are off to an 0-2 start at the Under 18 Canadian Curling Championship in Timmins, Ont. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
UPDATE: B.C. champs from Okanagan-Shuswap still in search of win at national curling event

Nineteen-unit development proposed for 1481 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
19-unit housing project proposed for 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm