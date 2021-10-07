Residents are allowed to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables only if watering is done by a hand-held container, a hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, micro-irrigation or drip-irrigation systems. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Water restrictions turned off in rural Lumby, Enderby and Grindrod areas

Supply and demand conditions return to normal following dry, hot summer

As supply and demand conditions have returned to normal, some area water restrictions are being eased.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has rescinded restriction for Grindrod, Whitevale and Mabel Lake, effective Oct. 7.

Additionally, feedback is being sought from Grindrod residents on the trial water restrictions implemented this year. This feedback will be used to help develop water restrictions for the future needs of the community.

The deadline to complete the online survey, at jitsutech.ca/grindrod, is Oct. 12.

Greater Vernon is on stage one watering restrictions, which means no watering on Mondays, or anyday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Watering is permitted three days per week on stage one or normal restrictions.

All residents are reminded to winterize their taps to prevent leaks during yard clean up.

“Removing hoses and protecting exposed pipes from freezing temperatures will help to avoid cracks and leaks in the spring,” the district said.

Visit rdno.ca/waterwise to learn more.

READ MORE: Strengthening water conservation efforts for the Okanagan valley

READ MORE: Snow falls on Vernon’s ski resort

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking waterWater

Previous story
BC Hydro to mandate COVID vaccines for employees, contractors
Next story
Another 624 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 4 deaths

Just Posted

Non-profits such as the Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society have struggled to find and keep volunteers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (Shuswap Family Centre image)
Vanishing volunteers: Shuswap non-profits struggle to find help since pandemic hit

Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall is returning to limited in-person meetings beginning with the city’s development and planning services meeting on Oct. 12, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council meetings return to face-to-face format

Salmon Arm firefighter Carmen Guidos stands with Jaylene Bourdon and Niki Wiersema from the SAFE Society, which will be giving away smoke detectors at the society’s Human Connection Hub as a collaboration between the Salmon Arm Fire Department and the SAFE Society. (Photo contributed)
SAFE Society partners with Salmon Arm Fire Department to provide smoke alarms

Gabe Iaccino receives instruction from the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s Winston Pain at the Askew Tennis Centre on Oct. 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Young Salmon Arm students give tennis a try