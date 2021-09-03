Water shutdowns to affect North Shuswap residents as water system replaced

Starting Sept. 7, 2021, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be replacing aging components of Anglemont’s water system. (Black Press file photo)

Daytime water shutdowns will impact Anglemont residents for a two-week period.

On Sept. 3, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced water services in Anglemont are being replaced.

Starting Sept. 7, a two-week project will begin to replace aging components of the water service system, said the CSRD.

While water shutdowns will mostly occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., they could extend beyond those hours should complications arise.

Due to excavations required for some of the replacement work, residents are warned there may be traffic disruptions.

The CSRD said residents should receive notice of the shutdowns in advance.

However, people can check out the CSRD’s website and social media platforms for full shutdown schedules and traffic information.

Read more: In the heart of Mara Lake: Family and dive team reflect on recovery of drowned Alberta man

Read more: North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk about the region’s greatest environmental threat

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Water